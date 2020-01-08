President Donald Trump made a bold move when he ordered a drone strike against Iran that killed a prominent general who was a powerful leader and was planning attacks against the United States and American officials.
Democrats have strongly criticized Trump’s action as an act of war. Trump supporters, among whom are many top Republicans, have said the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani will save American lives.
Democrats are saying it will result in a war with Iran. The president said the U.S. took the action to stop a war. “We did not take action to start a war,” President Trump said.
Both Republicans and Democrats expect Iran will retaliate and many feel it will lead to a greater conflict.
Many Americans, along with this writer, have mixed feelings about the drone strike.
We don’t believe the president would have taken the action he did if he didn’t have solid intelligence that the general was ready to take unspecified attacks targeting American officials.
The Pentagon said the general was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American troops in Iraq during the height of the war there.
It is common knowledge that President Trump considered Iran an enemy even before he took office. The president has tried to use economic sanctions to get Iran to abandon its nuclear weapons program. Iran has countered with provocative attacks on the U.S. military and oil facilities in the region.
The Associated Press said by taking out the general, Trump signaled to Iran that his patience has worn thin over the “long, simmering conflagration.”
President Trump said he wasn’t interested in further escalating the conflict, but “warned the regime that his military advisors already have drawn up plans to retaliate should Iran attack.” The losers will be the Iranian people who will suffer the most from additional attacks by the U.S. Also, it would be devastating to Iran’s economy.
The backdrop behind all this is that Americans are tired of our involvement in the Middle East, and especially in Afghanistan, and want to see us out of that region.
We subscribe to those feelings. The big question is how do we exit — all at once or gradually?
