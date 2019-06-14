We know the St. Louis Blues will be coming home Thursday.
But, the $64 question is will Lord Stanley’s Cup be coming with them?
One way or another, the Stanley Cup final will be decided Wednesday night in Boston. It’s down to one game for the National Hockey League’s top prize.
The Blues have a reasonable chance of bringing home the cup. St. Louis has had flat play in the finals, but hasn’t had two consecutive poor games. And St. Louis hasn’t been beaten twice in a row.
Additionally, the Blues will get Ivan Barbashev, a role-playing forechecking forward back from his one-game suspension from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, which seems to be more of an organization to handicap the Blues.
The Blues had a chance to win it at home Sunday night. Everyone who could afford to get into the Enterprise Center was there. Thousands of others gathered outdoors to watch the team at a major watch party in Downtown St. Louis.
It would have been the perfect ending.
But nobody told Tuukka Rask.
The Finish goalkeeper for the Boston Bruins sounds more like a Star Wars character. But he was absolutely at the top of his game that night.
The St. Louis Blues story reads like a Hollywood script.
In Act I, the Blues were touted as a real cup contender under Head Coach Mike Yeo. The team underachieved and dropped like a rock through the NHL standings. The team had the worst record in the league at the end of December. The only thing the team seemed to be destined to win was the draft lottery.
In Act II, the Blues found themselves. Under Craig Berube, who had struggled with his first full head coaching role, the Blues started to turn things around. When Jordan Binnington, who had bounced around in the minors, came up and got hot, the team started to come together.
By the time March rolled around, playing the Blues no longer was an easy three points. Indeed, teams were lucky to take anything from St. Louis.
That brought Act III, the Stanley Cup playoffs. Underdogs against the Winnipeg Jets, the Blues were able to triumph.
The Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Stars went to Game 7 and lasted into the second overtime before hometowner Pat Maroon scored against another St. Louis native, Ben Bishop, to put the Blues into the Western Conference final.
The Blues broke down another wall by finally defeating the San Jose Sharks to move into the Stanley Cup finals.
In the finals, the Blue and Boston Bruins have gone toe-to-toe. While Boston has won twice comfortably, the series is much closer than the network talking heads would let you know.
The ending WE want to see is for the Blues to overcome adversity and a hostile environment to come through and carry off the cup. Depending upon how the Blues bounce back from Sunday will determine the outcome.
Boston has to be respected. The Bruins have a rich history as one of the Original Six teams. The first Blues game I ever covered was against Boston and the organization had a lot of good people involved with it at that time.
No matter what happens, the Blues have captivated St. Louis. You can’t go anywhere without running into folks in St. Louis Blues gear. The run definitely has resurrected the team’s standing within the community.
The proper ending would be a parade down Market Street ... with Lord Stanley’s Cup.
Now that would be worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster.