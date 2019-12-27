I don’t know if there will be a year which can beat 2019.
To put it into a holiday perspective, there were a lot of amazing gifts under the tree which couldn’t be opened until each squad’s respective playoffs.
We had individual state champions and team state champions. I can’t remember this area having so many champions in a single season.
To recap, our area had individual state champions in wrestling, track and cross country. We had team champions in baseball, volleyball, dance and cheerleading.
And we had several from the area go into halls of fame.
We were blessed this year. Hopefully, there are similar gifts under the tree for 2020.
East Central College already knows what it received. There’s a big box with a women’s soccer program, another one not to be opened until the 2021-22 school year with baseball and hopefully an extra gift of a soccer coach.
That doesn’t mean the school isn’t finished looking for presents, though. It still needs to work on its facilities to prepare them for the new era.
Washington High School may be getting something to open in the winter rather than later. Could 2020 be the year the basketball Blue Jays advance beyond the district? Grant Young’s team has played some strong basketball so far and was undefeated heading into last week.
Don’t take away success on the mats. Washington has done well so far in wrestling, especially the wild new frontier of girls wrestling. I wouldn’t be surprised to see at least one Lady Jay on the podium.
And there could be something for the fall as well. Derick Heflin’s football team has plenty back to build on last year’s 9-2 success.
Across town, I know Dale Gildehaus would like to find some linemen for his football team. But the real success in the fall could come on the volleyball court, where CJ Steiger has all five primary hitters and most of his defensive players back from a Class 3 state championship team. Replacing Division I setter Abby Lynn will be the key, though. It’s always much more difficult to repeat.
Borgia baseball will be good, but can the returners spearhead another playoff run? Last year, everything just seemed to fall right for the Knights. The Borgia baseball state championship was just as surprising as Adam Bell’s rise to the top in the 110 high hurdles from seventh in the prelims.
St. Clair put a pair of wrestlers, twins Ryan and Aaron Herman, on top of the state wrestling podium last season. St. Clair has some very impressive young wrestlers.
Will the Bulldogs win any titles this year? It might be too soon for a champion, but I think at least one will make it there before graduation.
I’m sure Brian Robbins will be searching under that tree for some depth for his football team as well.
Union’s gift could come in the spring. Maybe there’s a win (or possibly two) at the state level for the girls soccer team. Union has been close for the past two seasons and has toughened up its schedule. Now, getting a win at the state tournament has to be the next step.
Pacific has the most experienced returning state wrestler, Callum Sitek, and the Indians finished fourth in the Class 3 team standings last year. Sitek returning to the state podium might be the best gift for Pacific. A football coach would be the second gift.
New Haven got a big gift last year. Both Ray Steinhoff and John Tucker were inducted into halls of fame. For a school which is the smallest in the Four Rivers Conference, it’s tough to pick out a gift for 2020. A deep run into the playoffs by its baseball team might be what the school is seeking.
New Haven has some good young baseball talent as we’ve seen through the high school and American Legion programs. Hopefully, it’s enough to be better than just competitive.
As for the summer teams, both Washington Post 218 and Union Post 297 had success at the state level last year. Washington’s Seniors and Juniors both finished one spot below regional qualifying positions. Union’s Freshmen climbed to third in the state tournament and now have qualified for that level two years in a row.
Rhineland’s team also made a great run in Junior Legion and was a fun team to watch.
May both programs continue to find success in 2020. And, for the other teams around the area, may they draw the numbers in Pacific, St. Clair, New Haven and Sullivan to become competitive within the Ninth District. Hopefully, this is the summer of competitive baseball.
I hope each, and every one of the readers gets what they want this year and that we can review another outstanding year in the winter of 2020.