It would be great if Mother Nature could make up her mind on whether it is winter or spring. I bet a few people can agree that it’s annoying switching between heat and air conditioning. One minute it’s 50 degrees, cold and raining, and the next it’s 75 and sunny.
While I’m waiting for the sun to come out, it’s a good time to watch the latest movies on Netflix, specifically “Wine Country.” I have been anxiously waiting to watch it because all of my favorite comediennes are featured in it. The ladies of “Saturday of Night Live” star in this including Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and former SNL writers Paula Pell and Emily Spivey.
Directed by Poehler and written by Spivey, Pell and Liz Cackowski, the movie is based on a true trip the gang of legends took to Napa for Dratch’s 50th birthday and on a trip to Palm Springs for Gasteyer’s 50th birthday. The movie is a mash-up of both trips in addition to some exaggerated scenes that were written into the script.
“Wine Country” is filled with hilarious antics and situation comedy. It’s the ultimate friend-goal type movie. It’s the kind of movie you want to experience in real life with your best friends. The movie also makes the viewer at home part of the group because there are a lot of relatable moments displayed in the film.
It would be a dream to write, direct and act in a movie with my best friends. We have had countless hysterical and comical times that would make for an award-winning film. For example, I was with two my friends shopping a Kohls one Saturday night. Yes, we party hard on the weekends. My friend was in a wheel chair at the time and I was pushing her around the store. We ended in the juniors’ section when a teenaged girl approached us.
She asked us odd questions, which could make for a great exaggerated script. The girl then saw that my friend was in a wheelchair and asked if she could pray over her. In the middle of a Kohl’s, my friend was prayed over as my other friend and I watched. This situation was funny because this is not a normal occurrence for us.
It might have been more of a norm for my friend who was in a wheel chair because she later said strangers started approaching her on the street or in public asking about her situation.
While at Kohl’s, we couldn’t keep a straight face.
Where can I sign up to write, direct and act in a movie with my friends? Let me know if there’s a number to call or some kind of letter I can email to someone.