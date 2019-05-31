Quote of the week: “What you do speaks so loud that I cannot hear what you say.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
Last month, I wrote a column titled “Being An Adult Means,” which included some quotes I found online that I thought defined life as a young adult very accurately. This week’s column is an inspiration from my original idea. I hope this column brings a smile to your face as much as my last one did.
Before diving in, I want to clearly define the millennial generation, as well as the generation before and after because I’ve noticed that people get them confused, and it’s a pet peeve of mine since I am, (spoiler alert) a millennial. baby boomers were born between 1946-1964, Generation Xers were born between 1965-1980 and millennials were born between 1981-1996.
I couldn’t find a lot of quotes online, so a lot of them are from my own personal experience.
• “If I had a dollar for every time a baby boomer complained about my generation, I’d have enough money to buy a house in the market they ruined.”
• “Being a millennial means getting a bad Uber ride and still giving the driver a five stars because you understand that this is his livelihood and you don’t want to jeopardize that.”
• “Being a millennial means explaining lingo from your generation to those older than you and then having new lingo explained to you from the younger generation.”
• “Being a millennial means posting the same status/photo on 10 different social media apps and having your friends like them on all platforms.”
• “Being a millennial means sending a Snapchat, text message, FB message and Instagram story all at once to the same person.”
• “Being a millennial means having six houseplants, a dog and living on your own in an apartment big enough for six houseplants and a dog.”
• “Being a millennial means having a sarcastic reply to everything.”
• “Being a millennial means only have streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu and HBO because the cost of internet and cable is ungodly expensive.”
• “Being a millennial means still being on your parents’ phone plan because that’s the cheapest option even if you have a family of your own.
• “Being a millennial means having people being surprised you know how to use a landline, phone book, a VCR player, a DVD player even though you grew up using those things.”