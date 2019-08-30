Quote of the week: “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” – Peter Drucker
This past weekend’s weather could not have been nicer — at least in this neck of the woods. It was surprisingly breezy and cool for August. I wish the weather was like that year-round. I am looking forward to fall, but I am dreading the cold, freezing temperatures of winter. Just thinking about winter gives me the chills.
The refreshing cool air over the weekend motivated me to do outdoor activities such as take a walk and try disc golf.
I was an overachiever because I did both of those activities on Saturday. It was great walking outside and not immediately regretting it because of the heat and humidity. I hiked around Union Saturday morning and later in the afternoon, then I went to the Evergreen disc golf course with family members.
Being a novice, I was taught the art of disc golf. I had an understanding of the rules, however, I did not know there are specific discs designed for the sport and different ways of throwing it.
A driver disc is light with sharper edges built for speed and typically used on the first throw. A midrange disc is slightly heavier and made for control, and a putter is the heaviest for highly controlled throws toward the basket.
For someone who has never tried disc golf before, I think I did pretty well. It took me some time to get my footing down and to develop a good motion for throwing the discs. I felt good after the first nine baskets, but then the second nine baskets were extremely difficult.
I may or may not have lost a driver disc in a huge pile of branches. A few times I had to crawl into some woods to retrieve a midrange disc. At least I did not lose that one. The second round of baskets was definitely tiresome and I did not make it all the way through the course. I had three more baskets to go, however, my feet and my arm were telling me to please stop.
Next time I try disc golf, I will not take a 3-mile hike beforehand so I can finish the entire course. This upcoming weekend is expected to have a high of 80 degrees and a low of 64 degrees. I hope the forecast is accurate so I can finish the rest of the disc golf course.