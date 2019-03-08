Quote of the week: “Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.” – Oprah Winfrey
****
If it’s going to snow then it should snow how it did this past weekend with it almost completely melted by Sunday afternoon. Thanks to the sun, I didn’t have to do as much scraping and sweeping off my car as done in the past.
When the sun finally came out, it worked its magic fast. One minute the snow was there, and the next, it was gone. I really appreciate the sun’s fast work ethic. Now, if it could warm up to 60 degrees and stay that way year long, that would be great.
This should come as no surprise, but I’m glad that spring is around the corner because I would rather have rain than snow. Although I do like seeing icicles hang from buildings and frozen snow alongside Interstate 44, I miss the warm temperatures.
On Groundhog Day, the rodent didn’t see his shadow, which, according to folklore, spring will come early. The logic there doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me, however, I hope it is true. I’m tired of brushing snow and ice off my car, as well as defrosting and bundling up every time I step outside. It’s such a hassle. #FirstWorldProblems.
But with the ice and snow, are the thin mint concrete at Andy’s Frozen Custard, which comes out this time of the year. It’s so delicious. I get it with chocolate ice cream.
It’s hard to imagine, but there was a time when I could only get Andy’s when I was attending college in Springfield. Every corner I turned, there was the large ice cream statue and huge yellow letters spelling Andy’s. Now that there are locations in West County, I can indulge more often. If you like thin mint cookies and ice cream, search no further. The thin mint concretes last until Andy’s run out, so there’s a limited time to enjoy.
When thin mint concretes are out of season, I get snow monster concretes. It’s ironic because I don’t like snow, but this concrete combines chocolate and strawberries, which is delicious.
Weather Forecast
It looks like my two enemies, cold and the wind are in the forecast this week. The following is a weather forecast from the National Weather Service from now until Friday. On Wednesday, the high will be 37 degrees and a low of 25 degrees. There will be southwest winds from 5 to 7 mph.
There is a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon on Thursday. The high will be 44 degrees and the low will be 33. Wind gusts could get as high as 20 mph. For Friday, there is a 20 percent chance of rain before noon with a high of 50 degrees and a low of 38. There is a 40 percent chance of rain at night.