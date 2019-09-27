Quote of the week: “There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.” — Edith Wharton
I completely forgot how much fun video games are until I played “Borderlands 3” over the weekend. I played so long my right hand looked like a claw from hovering over a computer mouse for three hours.
I felt like Chandler from the television show “Friends.” He played Ms. Pac-Man for eight hours and when he finally lifted his hand from controller, it was frozen in the shape of a claw.
Growing up, my sister and I wasted countless hours playing Mario and Luigi games on the original Super Nintendo and “Crash Bandicoot” on the original PlayStation.
In high school, my friends and I played “Guitar Hero” and interactive games on Nintendo Wii. In college, I left my video games behind and now they are packed away in storage.
It’s probably been eight years since I picked up a game controller and spent a day running through a virtual world accomplishing objectives.
I’ll take the risk of being called a nerd by saying that “Borderlands 3” is really fun. It’s a live-action game set in a fantasy/futuristic world. My avatar has unique superpowers that are used to fight cult leaders and their minions.
The third version of this game involves traveling to different fictitious planets. It’s like playing a character in a “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie.
OK, fine, I’ll admit that I’m a slight nerd because I only have a slight interest in gaming and science fiction movies. However, I don’t participate in cosplay (costume play) nor do I chat online about fan theories.
No judgment to those who participate in cosplay, however, I’m not creative enough or have the desire to do so.
For the upcoming weekend, I may take advantage of the predicted nice weather unlike last week, but I’ll see.