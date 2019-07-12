Quote of the week: “A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.” — Christopher Reeve
****
Disney and Pixar movies are not just for children — even adults can get in on the fun. I have been following the “Toy Story” movie series since it premiered in 1995. I got the characters Woody and Buzz for Christmas when I was 3 and I watched the original movie probably 1,000 times. It was my favorite movie for the longest time.
I didn’t think the movie franchise could get any better, but then the second and third “Toy Story” movies came out and each one was better than the last. I don’t think I’ve laughed harder at a “Toy Story” movie than during the fourth one, which came out in June. Please note that there may be some spoilers.
Actor Tony Hale, who was in “Veep” and “Arrested Development,” voices a character named Forky. He is made out of a plastic fork, has googly eyes, pipe cleaners for arms, his mouth and unibrow are made out clay, and his feet are made out of popsicle sticks. It is a fork who learns he is not trash anymore, but instead he is a toy.
When Forky is introduced to the rest of the “Toy Story” crew, that is when I lost it. Hale’s comical voice mixed with Forky’s awkward animations was priceless. The scene went on for about 10 minutes.
A couple of minutes into the scene, my friend whispers to me, “Liz, you’re the only one laughing right now.” I replied with “I don’t care, it’s so funny that I can’t help it.” Although I was the first one in the theater to start cracking up, by the end of the scene, the small audience was in a laughing fit too.
I was surprised that quite a few legendary comedians had small roles in “Toy Story 4” including Carol Burnett who plays a toy chair named Chairol Burnett, Betty White plays a toy tiger named Bitey White, Carl Reiner plays a toy rhino name Carl Reineroceros and Mel Brooks plays a toy elephant named Melephant Brooks. They are a group of forgotten toys who live in a closet because their owner named Bonnie does not play with them anymore.
Most of the original “Toy Story” characters were in the fourth film such as Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Hamm, Rex, Slinky Dog, Mrs. Potato Head and even Don Rickles’ character, Mr. Potato Head. R.I.P. Rickles. For Mr. Potato Head’s voice, archived recordings were used.
In addition to Forky, two other new characters joined the “Toy Story” crew, Ducky and Bunny, voiced by the hilarious duo Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele.
Key and Peele had a comedy sketch show called “Key and Peele” on Comedy Central for five seasons. The comedy series is on Hulu and I recommend it. Peele also wrote and directed the film “Get Out.” It is a scary thriller movie and definitely not a comedy, but still good and worth watching too.
Overall, “Toy Story 4” is the best film out of the franchise. It scored a 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, which is the best score possible. If you want a good laugh, head to a theater near you or wait until it comes on Netflix.