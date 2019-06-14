Quote of the week: “I have no idea what I’m doing, but I know I do it really, really well.” – Andy Dwyer.
Today’s column is inspired by the only YouTube star I watch, Jenna Marbles, because she’s hilarious. A few years ago she released a video talking about things she is bad at as an adult. Jenna and I have a few similarities on things we are bad at as adults. Below are things that I am bad at as an adult.
The first thing that comes to mind is that I’m terrible at folding laundry. I’m not talking about how to fold laundry, I’m bad folding laundry before my clothes wrinkle.
Doing laundry is no problem and changing loads is no big deal. However, it will take seven to 14 business days before I bring myself to take the extra step to fold and put my clothes away.
Where do I store my clean and wrinkled clothes in the meantime? In my clean clothes basket of course or on that one chair everyone has in their room dedicated to clothes or items they don’t want thrown on the floor.
Another thing I’m bad at as an adult is checking my mailbox.
I have to drive past my mailbox to get to my apartment and I still don’t stop to check my mailbox. It’s literally on the way and I think about getting my mail, but I can’t seem to get myself to stop for two seconds to pick up what is mostly junk mail.
Since I pay bills online, I either get coupons or advertisements. Sometimes I’ll get an actual meaningful card or an invitation.
I’ll get a phone call or a text message from the person who sent a card or an invitation that states, “Hey, did you get my card?” or “Hey, did you get my wedding invitation?” I will reply with “Yeah . . . I’m sure I did. Thanks!”
A couple days later I will check my mailbox, forgetting I was expecting a card or invitation, and then get excited that I received something other than Steak N’ Shake coupons. If my mailbox was right outside my door, I would be more likely to get to check it — wait, who am I kidding?
As an adult, I’m also bad at having proper dishes for cooking. While I think I have the essentials, my friend pointed out that I, in fact, do not have all of the necessary dishes. She came over to toss a salad for dinner and she asked, “Do you have a large mixing bowl?” I got out the biggest bowl I had and that clearly was not good enough.
We had to mix our salad in a stove pot. Later, my friend asked to get out a baking sheet in order to make cookies. I, once again, failed to come up with the correct type of equipment.
I got out my large Pyrex baking dish. When the cookies were ready to come out of the oven, I did not get out my cooling rack like she was probably expecting. I set the dish on top of the stove. Needless to say she will probably be getting me some baking essentials for Christmas.
As an adult, I’m bad at cleaning out my car. I will just leave coffee mugs, lunch boxes, shoes and other things in my car for a while. You’re probably thinking “Elizabeth, just take the extra three seconds to get the junk from your back seat. You’ll thank yourself later.”
I wouldn’t be myself if I didn’t leave items in my car for at least a week or longer. I never know when I’ll need something that I have left in my back seat for countless days.
Finally, as an adult, I’m bad at answering the front door. In other words, I don’t answer my front door.
I listen to too many true crime podcasts to know that it’s probably someone wanting to murder me on the other side. If it’s someone I’m not expecting, don’t come knocking — just leave a note and I’ll read it when I take the garbage out. I hope you enjoyed reading about things I’m bad as an adult. If I think of more things, which I’m sure I will, there may be a part two in the future.