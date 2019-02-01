Quote of the week: “The fact that man knows right from wrong proves his intellectual superiority to other creatures; but the fact that he can do wrong proves his moral inferiority to any creature that cannot.”
– Mark Twain
That’s pretty awesome that Franklin County is 200 years old. I like the idea of businesses, organizations and people being able to purchase a kite to hang throughout the county similar to the 250th anniversary birthday cakes in St. Louis.
I didn’t realize the county was named after Ben Franklin. I think the kites gave a big clue to that fact. Every time I’m in and around St. Louis I always find at least one birthday cake.
This past weekend, I saw at least two birthday cakes while I was in Maplewood for the annual sweet tooth tour. Needless to say I got myself into a sugar coma.
There were approximately 10 places that participated in the tour. My friend and I were smart this year and brought containers to store our multitude of treats. The price is not bad for the amount of goodies we got.
We had doughnuts, cupcakes, pies, mini-desserts and tastings. It’s enough to last an entire week. The weather turned out to be sunny and warm by the middle to the end of the tour.
At first, it was snowing large flakes and I thought we were going to have to brave the cold. We did for a while, but the snow eventually stopped and the sun finally peeked out.
As much as I despise the snow and cold, I was not going to let that get in the way of delicious desserts waiting for me. Perhaps there could be a sweet tooth tour of Franklin County that could tie into the bicentennial kites.
Or there could be just a sweet tooth tour of St. Clair. I bet it would draw lots of people to the area. My friend and I saw groups and groups of dessert eaters at the Maplewood tour. We even had to stand in long lines to get into some of the places.
It doesn’t have to be just sweets; it could a food tour or something similar. Food, especially sweets, always is a crowd pleaser.
Losing a Phone
There is nothing like the feeling of fear and sweat pouring down when you realized you lost your phone.
You feel helpless and out of touch. At least that’s how I felt when I lost my phone the other day for a couple of hours. I blame the windy weather of making my phone fall out of my pocket. For some reason, I did not feel my phone slide out of my coat pocket. You would think that I would’ve heard a crashing sound to alert my attention to my phone.
Sadly, I was oblivious. My phone probably felt heartbroken and abandoned. I noticed my phone missing after I walked in McDonald’s to take photos of children meeting Elsa and Olaf.
I didn’t think to check my surrounding area for my phone. I thought it fell out in my car, which is what happens most of the time. The panicked feeling really didn’t sink in until I turned my car upside down searching for it.
To my relief, it was turned in to a McDonald’s employee. I felt a huge feeling of relief when I asked if someone turned in a phone and the employee said “What’s on the home screen?”
Thanks to whomever turned my phone in because I would still be in a panicked state right now.