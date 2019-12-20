Quote of the week: “If you are not willing to risk the usual, you will have to settle for the ordinary.” — Jim Rohn
Snow days as an adult are not nearly as fun as when I was child. Growing up, it meant sleeping in, watching television, drinking homemade hot chocolate and, of course, playing in the snow.
If there was a possibility that school was not going to close due to the snow, my friends and I would do the snow dance. The snow dance is like a ritual involving putting an orange in the freeze, flushing an ice cube down the toilet and wearing pajamas inside out to bed. The snow dance never failed.
We would cheer when saw our school closing on the news and we felt a huge relief roll off our shoulders.
My one friend and I would bundle up, and her dad took us sledding. Many times we went sledding down the big hill at the former site of JFK High School.
It was always scary the first time, but after that, it was fun until our faces turned bight red from the cold. Additionally, we would lay in the snow to make snow angels, and work hard in creating snowmen and snow castles.
On most snow days, my friend and I would slide down the hill in my childhood backyard. Not only would we sled, but also snow board down the hill. We thought we were cool.
The most fun we had was instigating snowball fights with my friend’s older brothers. We had no chance at winning because they were older, taller and faster than we were. At least we tried.
After a long day out in the snow, my friend and I would come inside and play Mario Brothers on the original Nintendo 64. We were professionals at that game playing for hours at a time.
In between levels, we would drink our hot chocolate and not worry about the homework assignments we were supposed to do the night before.
It was the best when snow days happened on a Friday, which meant a three day weekend. If a snow day occurred during the week, it was always a rude awakening when the roads cleared, the weather warmed up and we had to go to bed early after a good time in the snow.
As an adult, it is nice to look back on those fun memories because they last a lifetime.