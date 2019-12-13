Quote of the week: “Some cause happiness wherever they go; Others, whenever they go.” – Oscar Wilde
****
The weather for Saturday is expected to be 45 degrees with a low of 26 degrees. The forecast gives me hope that my hands will not turn into ice cubes as I take photos of the Light Christmas Parade, like they did last year.
Yes, I did wear gloves, but I had to take them off from time to time because they were bulky. It also was very windy, so my ears turned red and my hair was a constant mess.
Cold and windy weather makes my nose run and extremely red. So, this time of year I am basically Rudolph. Hopefully, the weather will not be as bad on Saturday.
I cannot wait to see the parade floats, as well as check out festivities beforehand for the Main Street Christmas event. Last year, Main Street was the place to be for children and parents who wanted to get into the spirit of the holiday.
It was really neat how the red caboose transformed into a festive scene where children could visit with Santa. I suggest getting in line up right away because it can get long super fast.
With expected warmer temperatures, I hope this year will be another success. Speaking of success, Pickleball open play seemed like it had a good turnout last week where I saw many people participate. After I took several great action photos, I was asked to join in.
From the sidelines, the sport looked easy, and it is for those who have good hand-eye coordination unlike myself. I kept laughing at how many times I thought I was going to hit the Wiffle ball with the paddle and completely missed.
After a while, I got a little better and made some good hits, but I didn’t realize the terribleness of my hand-eye coordination skills. I have not played a sport like that in probably five or more years.
At some point this month, I plan on going again to increase my skills to a non-embarrassment level. Does anyone have any pointers?