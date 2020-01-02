Quote of the week: “There is no passion to be found in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.” – Nelson Mandela
****
Happy New Year, St. Clair! I hope that the resolutions and goals you have set in the new year will be achieved or at least a step further to completion.
It is easy to set ambitions, but to stick to a plan in achieving them can be difficult. The only advice I can give is to take one step at a time in achieving your goals.
A lot of my resolutions run over from year to year. A few things I did cross off in 2019 was to switch insurance companies in order save money, join a gym and start doing yoga.
Listed below are some of my resolutions for 2020:
• Back up years worth of photos from phone onto my computer and hard drive. I have hundreds of photos on my phone and I constantly run out storage. I will dedicate an afternoon to transfer my photos and make room for new photos.
• Print photos to fill my empty photo albums. I have three empty photo albums sitting on a bookshelf. I want to figure types of photos should go in each album. This will take more than one afternoon, so I better carve out more time. I think I can manage doing that.
• Stop spending money on things I do not need. I bet this relates to a lot of people. I’m pretty good at saving money, but sometimes I am prone to a sale at Kohls or a sale Target. Every time I see a sale, I’ll just pinch myself and walk away. Easy, right?
• Do yoga more often. I absolutely love doing yoga, but finding the right class at a convenient time is difficult. Since I have my own yoga mat, my goal is to download an app that has poses and stretches that can be done at home. Any suggestions on a good yoga app?
• Exercise on a regular basis. I dance on a regular basis, but I don’t exercise enough on a regular basis. My plan is to pick a day that is convenient for me and try to make it to the gym weekly.
Hopefully, by this time next year, I can cross off more resolutions on my list.
Happy New Year!