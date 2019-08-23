Quote of the week: “Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you’ll start having positive results.” – Willie Nelson
My weekend was filled with work and social activities. Friday night, I went to the Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Gardens. The event featured floral and nature patterns projected on the Tower Grove House, a laser show, and there were imagery and floral themes at the Cohen Amphitheater.
The special effects in the animation videos projected on the Tower Grove House were very dynamic and intriguing. I liked how the music, featured in one of the videos, was one of Lindsay Sterling’s songs. She’s one of my favorite artists. In addition to special lights placed throughout the Garden Glow event, there was a walkway of uneven, colorfully lit frames. It was an experience traveling through them especially with the interesting music that played.
I recommend going to the event next year. I hear the Missouri Botanical Garden’s Christmas lights display is spectacular, so I may check that out this year.
On Saturday, I took photos at the St. Clare Catholic Church’s annual picnic. The children’s activities looked fun, especially the Kid Klaw attraction. Children could be lifted up and transported into an area of prizes for them to choose from.
It reminded me of the scene in “Toy Story” where Woody and Buzz get stuck in an electronic claw machine and the alien toys acted like the claw-like handle was their leader. Anyway, if I was 15 years younger, I totally would have tried the Kid Klaw attraction at the picnic.
My weekend ended with a baby shower for my friend I’ve known since high school. One of the activities was creating a scrapbook note that included a piece of advice for the new parents. I think I came up with a great tip: “When in doubt, call your mom. She’s the expert.”