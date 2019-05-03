By Elizabeth Barmeier
St. Clair Missourian Editor
Quote of the week: “There is nothing noble in being superior to your fellow men. True nobility lies in being superior to your former self.” — Ernest Hemingway
A rainy weekend equals a weekend filled with friends, movies and of course pizza. I hit a record by watching three movies in a row. My friends were shocked that I had never seen “Center Stage,” a movie about ballet, “The Greatest Showman,” a musical about the Barnum Circus, and “Moulin Rouge,” a romance, musical comedy about putting on a show.
The six-hour watch party began with pizza, toasted ravioli and dessert. Each film got better and better. We started with “Center Stage.” The movie is all about the dancing. You can tell some performers were not hired for their acting, but for how well they can do ballet.
The movie centers on young dancers getting into the American Ballet Company and proving themselves worthy of being in the workshop performances where they would either stay at the company or move on. If you have not seen this movie, I would recommend fast forwarding to the end for the final show. That’s pretty much the highlight of the movie.
It’s amazing to watch the different ballet styles and talented dancers jump, spin and gracefully move about the stage. There is another great dance scenes too such as when a main character takes a jazz class.
I can’t believe I waited this long to watch “The Greatest Showman.” The song, “A Million Dreams,” is amazing. It introduces the main characters as children. The young child has an impeccable and unbelievable voice. I was so shocked and amazed. I have been blasting this song in my car, so don’t mind me as you pass me on the road.
My favorite scene is where Zac Efron and Zendaya sing and basically fly around the room holding a rope. I heard that Zendaya, who is an acrobat in the film, was afraid of heights. She had to get over that fear real fast doing this film. Also both Efron and she are Disney Channel stars.
I laughed so much watching “Moulin Rouge.” The movie consists of mashups of already existing songs combined in musical numbers. Nicole Kidman, who plays Satine, and Jim Broadbent, who plays Harold Zidler, are hilarious. My favorite musical number from this movie is “Spectacular, sSpectacular.” The song mashup and physical comedy in that song are great.
Please stop what you’re doing and go watch these movies if you haven’t already.