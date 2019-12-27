Quote of the week: “Santa Claus has the right idea. Visit people only once a year.” — Victor Borge.
Merry Christmas, St. Clair. You can put away your sweaters and warm fuzzy pajamas because the high today is forecasted to be 70 degrees.
The last white Christmas in this area was in 2017 with one inch of snow, according to the National Weather Service. For it to be a white Christmas, there has to be at least one inch of now on the ground by 6 a.m. Dec. 25.
Growing up, I don’t remember too many white Christmases. I do remember waking up bright and early, and asking my parents when my sister and I could open gifts under the heavily decorated tree.
The night before, my sister and I would leave cookies and carrots on a plate next to the brick fireplace. Since milk spoils quickly, we would leave a note saying the milk was in the fridge.
On Christmas morning, Santa would also leave a note thanking us for the snacks. Before I could read, my sister would say the letter out loud for the camera that my dad was pointing at us.
There are hours and hours of recorded family Christmas parties, and of my sister and I putting ornaments on the tree and us opening gifts on VHS tapes. After I graduated from college, it became a tradition to watch the vintage tapes on Christmas morning.
It is hilarious to reminisce and see the hairstyles and clothing from the 1980s, how young my extended family members used to look like compared to now, what interesting things they said on film and what my childhood home looked like throughout the decades.
At family parties, there is footage of Santa visiting my childhood home. He gave gifts to my cousins, my sister and me. My older cousins and my sister made it look easy sitting on his lap and telling him what was on their wish list.
When I was about 3 years old, I was extremely frightened to sit on Santa’s lap. Since I was the youngest, all eyes were on me as I held a death grip on my sister’s arm.
The whole living room was filled with my relatives and they all “awed” in unison when it was my turn. I laugh hysterically every time I watch that video.