Quote of the week: “Hakuna Matata, what a wonderful phrase. It means no worries for the rest of your days. It’s our problem-free philosophy, Hakuna Matata.” – Pumbaa and Timon
I laughed, I cried and I enjoyed good snacks while watching the new “Lion King” movie over the weekend. It’s been a couple of decades since I’ve seen the original movie, but I thought the remake was amazing.
The casting was great, which featured Donald Glover as Symba, Beyonce as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, John Oliver as Zazu and Keegan Michael Key as Kamari.
My favorite scenes were with Timon and Pumbaa. Rogen and Eichner played those roles extremely well and they were hilarious. It was a nice surprise hearing Key’s voice as Kamari, one of the hyenas, because I didn’t know that going into the movie. He’s been pretty busy because he was a character in “Toy Story 4” as well.
Since Saturday, I’ve been humming all of the “Lion King” songs including “Hakuna Matata” and “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.” Every time I think of or listen to “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” it reminds me of the “Friends” episode where all six of the cast members sing the song.
The character Ross had a pet monkey named Marcel. Ross had to give him away for obvious reasons. “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” was his favorite song.
Marcel becomes a movie star and that movie was filmed in New York City, where the show takes place. In order to get Marcel’s attention, Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Chandler and Joey belt out the classic rendition.
If you haven’t watched the new “Lion King,” I recommend it because the acting, musical numbers and comedy are phenomenal. I also recommend checking out that “Friends” rerun for comic relief.