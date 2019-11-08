Quote of the week: “It is hard to fail, but it is worse never to have tried to succeed. In this life, we get nothing saved by effort.” — Theodore Roosevelt
I went to my first hockey game over weekend. I was bleeding blue head-to-toe in my borrowed Blues attire. Not only was the game fun, but educational because I never paid attention to the specifics of the sport until recently.
The idea of me getting my picture taken next to the Stanley Cup without ever having been to a hockey game before might be difficult to comprehend, but I am not a diehard sports fanatic.
At Friday night’s game, I learned several rules about the game including how players are allowed on the ice, what the penalties mean and the different end zones on the rink.
The Blues were called out for icing, which is when a player shoots the puck from behind the center red line across to the opposing team’s goal line.
Another penalty was that the Blues had too many players on the ice in between a play. I had no clue that players switched during a particular play.
The game itself was fast-paced. During the third period, the Blues scored twice within 20 seconds of each goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which tied the game 3-3.
I also learned that in overtime, it is a 3-on-3 match. I was told that overtime can get crazy, however, the Blues scored within eight seconds winning the game, 4-3.
Most of my time was spent on the edge my seat ready to jump up and cheer, so during that game, I got some good exercise.
I am 99 percent sure that because I was there, that is why the Blues, so I can’t wait until I go again and watch the team win a second time. If you have not been to hockey game, I highly recommend it.
Also on the recommendation list is riding the Ferris wheel at Union Station at sunset. The ride is approximately 15 minutes.
I went before Friday’s hockey game and it was awesome. I saw the Arch, a variety of buildings and arenas, and the sunset over the skyline was beautiful.
There was also a carrousel and mini golf, so I will have to check those activities out another time.