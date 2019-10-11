Quote of the week: “The weather just went from 90 to 55 like it saw a state trooper.” – Unknown
It is finally fall, which means boots, sweaters and pumpkin spiced everything. I like seeing everyone’s Halloween decorations because Halloween is my favorite unofficial holiday.
What’s not to like about dressing up in a scary or not-so-scary costume while eating your favorite candy? You’re never too old to participate in this fun day of the year. It’s something I look forward to every year.
I probably watch scary/horror/thriller movies year-round, but there are Halloween classics that I save for this month including “Hocus Pocus,” “Casper,” “Practical Magic,” “Ernest Scared Stupid,” “Psycho,” and all of the “Scream” and “Scary Movie” films.
While watching “Hocus Pocus,” I can recite almost every single line in the movie. I’ve probably seen it 500 times, more or less. If you haven’t laughed at the comedy or have embraced the singing sensations of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, you’re missing out.
Another activity I enjoy is pumpkin picking and carving. I’m not an experienced carver or artist, so I draw a traditional Jack-o’-lantern face on the pumpkin before cutting it open. The inside guts used to creep me out as child, but not as much as an adult. I call that growth.
One year, I painted the scar and glasses of Harry Potter on one side of the pumpkin and the Deathly Hollows symbol on the other side. I was proud that it turned out well because, again, I have no artistic ability whatsoever.
I’m still brainstorming possible pumpkin designs for this year, as well as deciding who I should dress up as. The debate is between Sabrina from “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” or Maleficent from “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”