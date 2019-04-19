Quote of the week: “Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the eye.” – Helen Keller
****
There’s nothing like turning on a streaming service and having two shows with new episodes. It’s like Christmas in April as the second season of the new “Sabrina” series was released on Netflix and the final episodes of “Game of Thrones” are coming out on HBO. Spoiler alert: For those who are not “Game of Thrones,” fans, the rest of my column will not make sense as I talk about my character predictions.
Until I start “Game of Thrones,” I will be staying off social media because spoiler alerts are everywhere. There are new photos released, headlines about the characters and other spoilers. I watched a quick recap of what has happened the past seven seasons because there are so many story lines and characters to remember.
My favorite characters are Arya Stark and Daenerys Targaryen. They both have similar qualities of bravery, fierceness, smarts and leadership. I wish I had Arya’s sword fight skills, the ability to turn into whoever I wanted and rebellious attitude. She knew who she wanted to be from a young age and never forgets who is on her revenge list.
As for Denarius — who doesn’t want dragons, long beautiful hair and being referred to as a princess? Having dragons as children would be ideal, at least for me. She is constantly with her entourage coming up with plans to free slaves and ultimately take back the throne, which is rightfully hers.
Yes, her father was known as a crazy leader, but she is the heir to the throne. My happy ending would have her sit on the throne and rule all of Westeros. Arya can be her right hand/assistant. It will be interesting to see how Bran and his powers play into everything. That has been a separate story line and slowly building up every season, but I’m assuming it will affect the entire outcome of the show.
He may save the day against the white walkers. I have a feeling a lot more characters will die off. It’s hard to believe that any more characters will be taken out of play, but this show has probably one of the largest casts ever in history.
I’m hoping Jon Snow will live, but he’s already died once before, so he may not be lucky this season. I have a feeling Cersi Lannister will somehow live and I think Jaime Lannister will die if he hasn’t already. Tyrion Lannister has a 50/50 chance at making it. My prediction is he will live.
I will be so sad if Samwell Tarly or his family die off, as well as Daenerys and Arya. It would be a great ending if Samwell ends up on the throne. Right now, it could be any character at this point.
There’s also a good chance that Samwell could end up being the night king and rule the white walkers. Having the white walkers take over everyone the rule under Samwell would actually be a better and worthwhile ending.
Sansa Stark has a good chance of surviving with Jon Snow at her side. It’s so hard to predict because there is no pattern to it.
I know there’s a million other characters, but those are the ones I can remember off the top of my head. As referenced in the show, remember that winter is here and the North remembers. Happy Wednesday!