For Father’s Day on Sunday, I enjoyed the “greatest cheese bread in town,” as stated on the menu at Hawthorne Inn. Needless to say, the description under the cheese bread is accurate. In addition to cheese bread, my family and I ate hot wings. Those also were delicious.
Unlike some of my family members, this was my first time eating at the Hawthorne Inn. Now, all I want to do is go back to eat more and try other entrees. As my main course I had the pork chop dinner and for dessert, my family split the bread pudding. Yum!
Before I went to the Hawthorne Inn, I received plenty of suggestions of foods to try. For example, people told me the grilled scampi is amazing in addition to the house salad and the Hawthorne sub. A house salad came with my entree, so I was able to enjoy it. I thought it was great two sides came with entrees – a house salad and creamy pasta.
Some other suggestions were chicken Christine and steak, which are what other family members ordered and savored. One of my friends mentioned their favorite menu items, which are white sauce pasta with seafood and the house pepperoni pizza. It all sounds so good!
For dessert, a recommendation was made to get a slice of the chocolate turtle cheesecake. It seemed like a tough choice between that and the bread pudding, but it was Father’s Day, so I had no say. Next time, I will try the pizza, with different appetizers and the cheesecake.
When I got home Sunday, I was in a food coma and pretty much fell asleep right away. What’s the best part about going out to eat? The leftovers, of course. For dinner Monday night, I reheated my pork chop and creamy pasta. It tasted the same as when I ate it the first time.
Anytime I go to dinner, 99 percent of the time I take leftovers home. It’s the best thing to eat good food two days in a row.