Quote of the week: “One day it occurred to me, cows never wrinkle.” – Kirk Gleason
Sean Gunn was spotted near my old stomping grounds in Manchester over the weekend. Fans of the television show “Gilmore Girls,” like myself, will know exactly who I am talking about. Gunn hilariously portrayed the quirky Kirk Gleason in the series.
From developing a skin care line made from hay, writing slogans on T-shirts like “Babette ate oatmeal,” to shooting his own film and naming a vicious cat after himself, Kirk was one of my favorite characters.
Gunn had small roles more recently as Kraglin in “Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “Avengers: Endgame.”
He was spotted walking down a road near my childhood neighborhood by my sister’s friend. I guess his parents live in the area and he jets to and from Los Angeles to visit them. Pretty cool, huh?
His brother, James, may be more little more recognizable to superhero fans as he wrote and directed “Super,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and its sequel “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”
James also produced a movie I watched Monday called “Brightburn.” It is a thriller/horror film about a boy who develops supernatural powers, similar to Superman, but instead of doing good, he is evil. If you like suspense and gory scenes, I suggest watching the film.
There were a few moments where I jumped, verbally screamed and cringed, but that’s the fun in watching those types of films, right?
I also watched the movie because Elizabeth Banks stars as the mom and I’ve been following her acting career. “Brightburn” is a dark and sinister movie to kick off the pre-Halloween season.