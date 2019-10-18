Quote of the week: “By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.”
–Benjamin Franklin
****
Catching up with old friends is always such a fun time. That’s what I did over the weekend. I had the chance to catch up with a friend and her family recently who moved back to the area from Texas,
I haven’t seen her older brother and his wife in about five years. My friend and I babysat their adorable almost 2-year-old, Layla. I had never met their daughter before and now we’re best friends.
My friend and I used to babysit her younger cousins all of the time, so Friday night was just like old times. Her cousins are now in college and are 6 feet tall, so we feel like we’re 100 years old.
My friend and I played hide-and-seek with Layla, and ran around the house for awhile before getting her ready for bed. My friend read her two bedtime stories and I added in my own personal commentary.
When my friend’s brother and his wife got home, we all chatted for about an hour. We laughed about childhood memories and talked about what is currently going on in our lives. It’s nice to know how some people never change.
I told my friend to invite me back the next time she babysits her niece and she gladly agreed.
It’s crazy how time flies. Every time I see pictures on social media of those who I used to babysit, I think, “Holy cow! That can’t be Nicholas. He’s three years old and wants to play with Legos.”
When I occasionally see the children of my parent’s next door neighbors, who I babysat when I was in high school, I’m always in shock at how grown up they look. It’s like someone pushed a fast forward button and forgot to press stop.
Maybe in 2020 there will be new technology discovered on how to preserve time. Does anyone have any information that they would like to share about that now? Let me know.