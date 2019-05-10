Quote of the week: “The key to growth is acknowledging your fear of the unknown and jumping in anyway.” — Jen Sincero
I was recently given a Life Magazine on a topic I love: cats. Please keep reading if you have a thirst for knowledge about cats. Below are my top favorite facts I found in this magazine with No. 1 being the best one.
8. “Kittens spend the first two months of their lives dependent on their mothers who teach them everything they need to survive as adults – like how to hunt and what to think of humans.”
I wish it only took humans only two months to learn everything there is to know about being an adult. I’m still learning something new each day. Cats and other animals are so lucky because they don’t need know about taxes, insurance, concepts of money and going to work. However, it would be adorable to see a cat put on a hat and drive off in a car on its way to work. All I can picture is the character Boots from “Shrek.” It would be cool if all cats were like Boots – wearing cowboy boots, a hat and wearing a sword attached to his waist. An army of sword-fighting cats would be a sequence to watch in a movie or TV show. I think I’ll pitch the idea to Steven Spielberg.
7. “One of the oldest cat breeds, ‘Meezers’ are known to play fetch and are particularly smart, curious, energetic and vocal.” I didn’t think it was in any kind of cat’s DNA to actively retrieve things for humans. I have read that cats will bring their dead prey to their owners to show how their owners are lousy hunters. Cats are all about one-uping their humans.
6. “Ginger kittens – their kind as known as tabbies – are almost always males.” I bet I can find one female ginger cat. This sounds like a challenge more than an interesting fact. Challenge accepted.
5. “Until about 70 years ago, most domestic cats lived outdoors. Cat food and litter boxes are relatively recent inventions.” I looked it up and litter was invented in 1947. I guess someone thought “Why not keep our furry friends inside all year long instead of only in the winter months.”
4. “When a beloved cat died in ancient Egypt, its owner would shave their eyebrows as a sign of mourning.” I wouldn’t expect anything less from an owner who had a beloved cat.
3. “According to an ancient Chinese story, the gods asked cats to run the world, but the animals declined. They had better things to do.” That sentence accurately describes cats so well. To have a lifestyle of sleeping and eating versus running the world, I don’t blame the cats’ decision. Having no responsibilities sounds like the ultimate lifestyle.
2. “First valued as rodent killers, cats in ancient Egypt eventually became treasured domestic pets and finally gods.” Ancient Egyptians made the right call to upgrade cats to gods. They just knew that one day cats would be asked to take over the world and that they better start treating them with the highest power before it’s too late. I feel like ancient Egyptians were ahead of their time and who knows, cats could be asked again to run the world, and they might accept the task. In a nutshell, it’s best to keep treating cats like gods.
1. “In Japan, cats became the model for Maneki Neko, the figure that represents good luck.” Not only were cats asked to rule the Earth, but now they are considered good luck? This is my kind of creature. It makes sense, how could an animal who was asked to take over the world not be good luck? They were asked the greatest question most movie villains want to be asked. I hope the next time cats are asked to take over the world that they accept the challenge.