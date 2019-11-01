Quote of the week: “Words are, of course, the most powerful drug used by mankind.” – Rudyard Kipling
Besides watching horror and thriller movies during October leading up Halloween, what I also love watching are Stefon’s hottest Halloween tips from “Saturday Night Live.”
Former cast member Bill Hader played the character perfectly, which was created by former SNL writer John Mulaney. From Stefon’s uneven hairstyle, his green shirt with tattoo sleeves and jewelry, to his voice and hand gestures, it gets me laughing hysterically every time.
In the sketches, he appears on Weekend Update as a city correspondent. Stefon is supposed to be giving family-friendly ideas on where to go and what to do on Halloween for New York tourists.
He gives ideas on where to go for the unofficial spooky holiday, however they are not family-friendly. Mulaney wrote each sketch with highly detailed descriptions of fake hottest Halloween clubs in New York City.
The creative descriptions that Stefon says are entertaining alone, however, if you actually try to picture the imagery in your mind, I think it makes the sketch way funnier and to a whole new level.
Most of the time Hader could not keep a straight face while telling former Weekend Update host Seth Meyers all about the best places to be. In his elaborate explanations, Stefon uses an uncommonly used word or term that he has to explain to Meyers, which are pretty great.
I really want a celebrity or someone with an insane amount of money to actually make one of Stefon’s hottest clubs come to fruition. It would be unreal and unworldly, as well totally epic.
With the completely ridiculous things Hader says on television, I do not know how he said any of it with a straight face. There often are times when does break character.
When Hader starts to laugh, he puts his hands over his mouth and nose, but you can see it in his eyes that he is dying of laughter.
One of Stefon’s mannerisms is to cover his face at times, but the audience knows the real reason for the character’s movement – to hide his laughter.
I do not know Meyer’s kept it together either. He does chuckle and laugh, but I would be rolling on the floor if I were him.
Laughter is one of the most difficult things to control. I’ve been in plenty of situations where something happened and I’ve had to try to keep from laughing and sometimes I just cannot.
I have taken a few notes from Stefon such as putting my hands over face or looked away in those situations. However, it is still very obvious that I want to burst out with giggles.
If horror movies are too scary and all you want is a good laugh, then I recommend watching YouTube clips of Stefon.