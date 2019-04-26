Quote of the week: “Weakness of attitude becomes weakness of character.” – Albert Einstein
****
What does being adult mean? I searched online to find the answer and I wasn’t disappointed. I found some great answers to share. Below are my favorites:
“Being an adult means googling phone numbers that call you rather than answering them.” This is so true because every time I receive an unknown call, I type the number straight into Google. Usually, it is spam or a robot message, but I never know until Google tells me.
“Being an adult is 90 percent worrying about money and 10 percent spending money you don’t have on treats because you’ve been worried a lot this week.” This statement couldn’t be more accurate. Basically all my money is spent on food, so I eat all of my earnings.
“Being an adult means automatically waking up at 8 a.m. on weekends.” No matter what time I go to bed on a Friday or Saturday night, my internal alarm wakes me up at 7:30 a.m. However, during the week, it’s torture trying to wake myself up early to get ready for the day.
“Being an adult means agreeing with Squidward a little more each and every day.” If you’re not familiar with children’s cartoon “Spongbob Square Pants,” there is a character named Squidward and he always has something pessimistic to say such as, “And back to my depressing life of quiet desperation.” He also is always annoyed with Spongbob and his shenanigans.
“Being an adult means simultaneously knowing you shouldn’t watch just one more episode on Netflix whilst also knowing nobody can stop you.” I know I shouldn’t binge a TV show at 8 p.m. and I’ll regret it in the morning, but there’s no one stopping me.
“Being an adult means getting excited about owning a new vacuum.” This doesn’t just apply to vacuums, but any mundane cleaning device, kitchenware, bedding and more.
“Being an adult means eating the crust not because you like it, but because you paid for it.” I do like pizza crust, but if I buy food that I don’t like, I’ll try to eat it anyway. I’m always bad at returning merchandise because I have to make another trip to either the store or UPS. I need to stop buying unnecessary things, but again, there’s no one to stop me.
“Ninety percent of being an adult is making piles of important documents that come in the mail that you never deal with and throw away three months later.” I usually just take those documents and stick them in a folder and cast it aside until one day when I might need them and I don’t remember where I put them.
“Being an adult means having a favorite stove top burner, yet nobody talks about it.” My favorite stove top burner is the bottom left corner one. I don’t know why, but it’s the one I always use.
“Being an adult means you feel tired all the time and tell people about how tired you are and they tell you how tired they are.” In my case, people tell me how tired I look and then we swap stories to see who really is the most tired.
“Being an adult is finally understanding why Shrek just wanted to be left alone.” Once I turned into an adult, it all made sense as to why Shrek kept kicking people out of his swamp.