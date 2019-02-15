Quote of the week: “When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.” – Henry Ford
****
It was an awesome surprise hearing about the St. Clair Closet donation from Parkway West High School, since it’s my alma mater.
I was also not aware that the school’s journalism program grew. There was not a journalism honor society back in my day. So, that was also exciting news to me. I haven’t been back to Parkway West since graduation, but I have heard there have been lots of changes to the buildings and departments.
If the St. Clair School Board moves forward with its plans for major construction projects, past students will be in the same boat as me and probably will not recognize their alma mater.
I wonder if Parkway West still has the Women of West group, or WOW. My friends and I were involved in that program all four years we were at the school. We would have meetings before and after school to discuss social issues women face and how to overcome them.
Cancer awareness was also a major topic of discussion in the group because quite a few teachers were breast cancer survivors. During different cancer awareness months, teachers spoke about their experiences in addition to guest speakers.
The cool thing about the WOW were our T-shirts. We would get a new one each year. Mine are packed away in a closet somewhere. We also promoted the Letters of Kindness campaign.
Students and teachers could drop off letters and they would be delivered during class. It’s a nice concept that I hope is still continued today.
In other school news, a lot of people have been retweeting the half-court basketball shot made by a Missouri State University player against Illinois State. I’ve probably seen the video about a dozen times.
MSU needed three points to win and that’s exactly what the team earned. I would think that a half-court basket would be in the upward of at least five points, but I guess not.
It didn’t look like MSU was going to win because the ball was going back and forth between teams. Then all of a sudden the player grabbed the ball and with seconds left threw the “Hail Mary” shot.
The poor player at the end got trampled by his teammates because they were so excited. They could’ve lifted him up on their shoulders rather than suffocate him. If you haven’t watched the video, it’s well worth seeing.