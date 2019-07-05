Quote of the week: “A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.” — Christopher Reeve
On Saturday morning, I burned about 1,000 calories because I’m crazy. My cousin and my aunt invited me to attend an event in Chesterfield where you can try a variety of workout classes for $20. There were bar classes, different types of yoga, pilates, piloxing knockout, body combat, high intensity interval training and more.
We started out with a bar workout, which is basically a ballet class. It was taught by a professional dancer and I thought that was cool. I forgot how difficult ballet can be because it has been a hot minute since I took a regular ballet class. We did several advanced exercises including footwork, leg lifts in different poses and core work.
By the middle of the class, my lower back was on fire – not my legs or my feet, but my lower back. I can’t imagine what my cousin and my aunt were feeling afterward since they don’t have a dance background. I was ready to collapse just after one class, which shows how in shape I really am. After we recovered from ballet, the next four classes we did were yoga and pilates.
The room we were in was small and there was little air circulating, so it was basically doing hot yoga and pilates. I like the classes a lot and I learned some new yoga poses. I tried doing the crow pose where you lean on your hands, pick both feet off the ground and try to balance. I almost did it. It was difficult to balance all of my weight on my upper arms.
It might be easier to Google what a crow pose is to get a better understanding. In addition to my lower back being sore, my stomach muscles and legs were aching from pilates. It’s basically core strengthening while doing different movements.
There were regular pilates classes and yoga pilates classes. I enjoyed a yoga pilates class more because it incorporates yoga skills including child’s pose and downward facing dog pose. Those are my two favorite yoga poses. Throughout the morning, I was staying hydrated with my Propel water and consuming calories with my snacks. Several times during yoga, my hands and feet were slipping because of the humidity.
I can’t imagine how I would be if I did all intensive cardio classes. I wouldn’t have been able to walk out of the place much less for the rest of year. I’m glad I stuck with low intensive classes.
I’m all about the swag because we got a bag with a copy of the latest St. Louis Magazine and some other promotional items. I even won some free yoga classes and a water bottle. If you like a good workout and taking multiple classes at a time, this event might be the one to try next year.