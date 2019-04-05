Quote of the week: “No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world.” – Robin Williams
****
If you were at the Chamber banquet Saturday, you most likely saw me take a nap. A magical nap that was during the entertainment portion of the night. I was called upon by magician DJ Edwards to assist him in a levitation trick.
I put my camera down and made my way to the stage where I had no idea what I was getting myself into. Of course, this would be the part of show where he tells the audience to whip out their phones to record footage and post it on social media. And that’s what he did.
Edwards pulled out two folding chairs and placed a funny looking surface with a red blanket over the chairs. After he instructed me to lie down, Edwards wrapped me in the red blanket and placed a blindfold over me. In a video I saw after the fact, he removed one of the chairs and I was straight up levitating on stage.
I stayed perfectly still while keeping my neck afloat because while in midair, there’s no neck rest. To prove his magical skills, Edwards moved a ring back and forth around me. I think I made a pretty good magician’s assistant even though I couldn’t stop laughing.
If you’re going to make me the center of attention, I will start laughing and smiling uncontrollably. I calmed down after he had me take a few deep breaths so I could catch some Z’s while in midair.
Being a magician’s assistant is something I can certainly cross off my bucket list. This particular item was not on it to begin with, but now I can add it to the list and cross it off. I can say a levitation nap is pretty refreshing, so I recommend it, but you have to be in the presence of a skilled magician.