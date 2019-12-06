Quote of the week: “You have to believe in yourself when no one else does.” – Serena Williams
It was not until recently that I researched pickleball. In high school gym class, I played tennis and badminton. In college, my friends and I would play ping pong while we waited for our laundry to be done.
All three sports are fun to play, but leave it someone to combine all three into one unique game.
I can’t wait to see the game in action this Thursday at the city hall gym.
I’m interested in learning the basics, in addition to taking photos of pickleball enthusiasts in their element. I feel that this sport could be as big in St. Clair as disc golf has become.
While researching information about pickleball, I wondered what other creative sports exist.
Thanks to Google, I was not disappointed. Listed below are some interesting and creative sports that people play.
• Soccer golf: Players kick a soccer ball into holes that are set up similar to a golf course.
• Bicycle jousting: Two participants ride bicycles toward each other with cushion jousts.
I assume the sport’s guidelines follow medieval time period rules.
• Unicycle hockey: It is regular hockey, however, in stead of using ice skates or roller blades, people play while maneuvering unicycles. That would really fun to watch.
• Korfball: This interesting game is a combination of basketball and netball (see below). Players try to throw a ball into a netless basket, which is mounted on a 11.5 feet high pole.
I would never make those baskets.
• Netball: I have never heard of netball. It is a variation of basketball, but the baskets do not have back boards.
They do have nets, unlike korfball. I watched a few videos and seeing a basketball pole without a back board is like looking at a hairless cat.
• Chess boxing: This interesting sport is not what it sounds like.
To me, I think of the chess game that was featured “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Harry and his friends rode on the back of bigger than life-sized chess piece.
The chess pieces would fight each other and then advance to the opposing side.
In reality, chess boxing is where opponents alternate playing a round of chess and a round boxing.
• Gravy wrestling: I have heard of mud wrestling, but wrestling in gravy sounds hilarious and probably more slimy than mud.
• Polocrosse: This is a combination of lacrosse and horseback riding. I would definitely pay money to watch this sport in action.
• Lawn mower racing: When I watched video clips of lawn mower racing, all I could think of is the Nintendo video game “Mario Kart.” That video game is fun to play, so I bet racing in a lawn mower outside a virtual world would be more dangerous, but more thrilling.