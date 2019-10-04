Quote of the week: “You have power over your mind, not outside events. Realize this and you will find strength.”
– Marcus Aurelius
Hockey fans are going to be jealous when I say what I did last week. I touched the Stanley Cup! My family and I were invited to an exclusive party where we got our picture taken while touching the cup.
It was pretty cool because 200 Blues fans were gathered on a restaurant patio anxiously waiting in the heat. I could feel sweat pouring out of me while wearing a Blues jersey.
When the Stanley Cup arrived, everyone cheered and the song “Gloria” played. My family picked an excellent spot to stand because it ended being near where the cup was displayed. We were the first 20 families to get their picture taken.
A professional photographer was there, so we didn’t have to worry about capturing the once-in-a-lifetime moment on our phones. In addition to the main event, the party had delicious wings, pizza and cocktails. What more could a person want at a party?
I can’t wait to attend a Blues game this coming season. It feels like yesterday when fans were going crazy over the Blues victory. Hopefully the Blues will continue the winning streak.