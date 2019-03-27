Popular northwest composer/musician will blend nature-inspired music with images by MDC photographer Noppadol Paothong.
KIRKWOOD, Mo.–-The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will welcome popular northwest musical artist John Nilsen to a live performance at its Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public. Nilsen, a noted pianist and acoustic musician, comes from Portland, Ore.
For this multi-media engagement, Nilsen will compliment his nature-inspired music with the spectacular landscape and wildlife images of MDC Photographer Noppadol Paothong. Paothong’s photography can be seen regularly in MDC’s Missouri Conservationist magazine, as well as many other MDC publications.
According to Nilsen, “As a performer, I like exploring beyond the boundaries of my recorded songs. It gives me the chance to offer something special, spontaneous and personal to my audience. The entire performance hinges on the connection not only between the players, but with the audience as well.”
Nilsen began studying classical piano at age six. Since then, his music has touched the lives of millions of listeners through his CDs, radio, concerts, and his record label, Magic Wing. He gains inspiration for some of his music through the beauty of nature.
Based out of Oregon, Nilsen is a sought-after performer throughout the U.S. He has performed in all 50 states and toured the United Kingdom as well, and averages 225 live shows each year.
Notable album releases by Nilsen on the Magic Wing label during his nearly 35-year career include, Places I Go, Local Ocean, and the folk-rock CD, John Nilsen and Swim Fish. More details on Nilsen’s work can be found at johnnilsen.com.
Attendance for the John Nilsen concert is free, but advanced online registration is required at https://bit.ly/2TA9W7q.
Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-44 and I-270.