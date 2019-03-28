To The Editor:
I noticed the letter to the editor in this weekend’s paper. It had some misinformation that I’d like to correct.
Our library appreciates The Missourian’s endorsement of Prop L which appeared in the same weekend edition, March 23-24.
In the letter, Mr. Weick says that we have doubled our staff from 14 to 28 which is not the case. We had 11 employees when the building was renovated in 2012. When the renovated library reopened, three part-time staff were added. Currently, we have 14 staff — five full time and nine part time. The citizens of Washington voted to renovate the library with the last one-half-cent sales tax campaign.
However, the income level for the library did not change at this point, nor has it changed since 1954, the last time the citizens were asked to increase the library tax levy.