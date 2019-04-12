Lost Hill Lake is hosting two free community events set for this weekend.
The Pickin’ Up Mill Hill trash cleanup event will be Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will conquer the 4.5-mile stretch of littered road from downtown St. Clair back to Lost Hill Lake. There will be a community potluck afterward. Bring family and friends, bring a dish to share and your desire to make a change. Bolte Construction will be donating a dumpster and all of the trash will be disposed of properly.
The yoga, arts and music pre-festival volunteer art day will be Sunday, April 14, at 2 p.m. Volunteers will have a chance to tour the Lost Hill Lake property, participate in YAM Fest volunteer orientation, and make beautiful art projects to decorate the festival grounds. Please bring a bag lunch and a refillable water bottle.
Lost Hill Lake Weddings and Events is a family-owned 200-acre property and is a sight of gorgeous green fields and rolling hills located right on the Meramec River. The venue is located at 783 Lost Hill Lake Road in St. Clair.
For more information, email hello@losthilllakeevents.com or call 314-599-3690.