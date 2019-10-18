Just over 1 1/2 acres could be annexed into the city limits to potentially expand the footprint of the city landfill.
The Washington Planning and Zoning Commission Monday voted 7-0 to recommend the city approve the annexation of 1.54 acres of farmland adjacent to the Struckhoff landfill to be purchased by the city. The property is adjacent to current city property and will be brought into the city zoned M-2 heavy industrial.
City staff is recommending approval of the annexation request made by John Struckhoff, of Struckhoff Farm, LLC.
The property could potentially be used for a transfer station, if the city opts to build one for its waste services, according to Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci.
“We just opened a new cell so this is not necessary for the next five years,” he added.
According to Mark Piontek, city attorney, the city entered into an agreement a few years ago with the Struckoffs that gives the city the option to purchase the acreage. Under the agreement, the city would purchase 6.7 acres and the Struckoffs would donate 3 acres.
“The plan is to annex that into the city for a potential trash transfer station at some point in the future — not in the near term, but some point in the future,” Piontek said. “We need to annex all of that property in so we can acquire it.”
In addition, a new Struckhoff subdivision plat was requested.
“We are proposing to plat it into a new parcel so that we have, basically, a buildable piece of property,” Piontek commented.
The new Lot 1 of the plat would include the newly annexed property into an already existing lot. The existing road easement into the landfill that crosses the new lot is shown as required on the plat, according to city staff, and all other subdivision requirements have been met.
The Washington City Council must vote on the annexation request and preliminary plat. They are poised to vote on the ordinances Monday, Oct. 28.
Final Cell
In February, the city opened the final cell at the Struckhoff landfill.
City staff began moving forward in January 2018 with plans to open a landfill cell in lieu of a transfer station. The city had for a few years been exploring opening a transfer station and closing the landfill.
A transfer station is a processing site for the temporary deposition of waste. Transfer stations are often used as places where local waste collection vehicles will deposit their waste cargo prior to loading into larger vehicles and transported to a landfill.
A Missouri Department of Natural Resources landfill permit on the Struckhoff farm property off of Bluff Road was set to expire last summer. The city had the option to negotiate for another phase at the landfill which could extend its life another seven to eight years.
In January 2018, following the decision to open the new cell, the city increased the tipping, or gate fees, at the landfill by $10 from $70 to $80 per ton. Prior to that, in May 2017, the city upped the tipping from $47.50 per ton to $70 per ton. At that time, the minimum fees were reduced from $17.50 to $15. The reduction in the minimum fee was to benefit Washington residents who take a “curbside” load to the landfill.
City staff projected that by opening the new cell, it would generate $5.4 million in revenue over time. That would fund the future closure of the landfill, opening of the transfer station, operations and other costs.