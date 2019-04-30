The Washington in Bloom (WIB) committee will kick off its Yard of the Month competition in May.
The competition will run through September.
“The committee hopes that the entire community takes part in the excitement,” said Sally Bocklage, WIB co-chair and contest coordinator. “If you like to have people admire your home and yard then you should enter now!”
The judges will assess any area on the property that is visible from the street. They are looking for the best curb appeal based on overall impression, neatness and design including use of color, plant material and focal point.
The property must be within the corporate limits of the city of Washington to be eligible. Those interested can find entry forms at the Parks and Recreation Department at 405 Jefferson St., Washington.
“You can’t win if you don’t enter,” Bocklage said. “It’s very well worth entering.”
People also can nominate other yards.
The winners will be able to display the Yard of the Month sign in their yard for a month.
Bocklage said the committee tries to build support and confidence in the community so if they see someone with a beautiful yard who didn’t enter or wasn’t nominated, they may place a door hanger that says “Good Job” on their door.
She also noted the participation from community officials would be nice.
“We are urging city council members to nominate people in their respective wards,” Bocklage said.
The competition is sponsored by Orange Leaf, Fazoli’s, Downtown Washington, Inc., Schroeder Drug, Addi’s, Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, Hillermann Nursery, Main Street Creamery, Westlake Ace Hardware, Four Seasons Florist and Not Just Cut & Dried.
The contest’s judges are Rebecca Hall, Ann Rall and Ardis Briggs.