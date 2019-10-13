Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy has proclaimed Thursday, Oct. 24, as World Polio Day in Washington.
Citizens are encouraged to join the mayor and the Rotary International in the fight for a polio-free world.
Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who unite and take action to create lasting change in communities across the globe.
Rotary in 1985 launched PolioPlus and in 1988 helped establish the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, which today includes the World Health Organization, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to immunize the children of the world against polio. Polio cases have dropped by 99.9 percent since 1988 and the world stands on the threshold of eradicating the disease.
There are over 2,013 Rotary members in 51 clubs throughout the state who sponsor service projects to address such critical issues as poverty, disease, hunger, illiteracy and the environment in their local communities and abroad.