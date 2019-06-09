A Washington woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, June 5, in Franklin County.
Marissa Meyer, 16, was driving her 2018 Ford Mustang northbound on Highway A at the intersection with Pottery Road when she hit the rear of a 2001 Chrysler Town and Country minivan driven by Kristina Wilson, 18, Union, stopped for traffic at 2:40 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Meyer sustained minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by Washington Ambulance, the patrol said.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts according to the report.