A Washington woman was injured in a crash Monday morning on Highway 100.
Amber N. Crane, 25, was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by New Haven ambulance following the crash. She had minor injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
Crane was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze east on Highway 100 at Diederich Road at 6:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13.
According to the patrol report, an unknown vehicle pulled out in front of Crane’s vehicle from Diederich Road. Crane slammed on the brakes in her car and lost control of her car.
The car traveled off the right side of the road and struck a fence.