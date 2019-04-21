The Washington School District’s WINGS Educational Foundation will again offer its barbecue lunch delivery during its annual Family Picnic Friday, May 3.
Members of WINGS will deliver the lunch directly to businesses in Washington, or the orders can be picked up at the Washington Fairgrounds.
Each box lunch is $8, which includes a choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, pork steak or pork burger, along with chips and a cookie.
Bulk orders also are available.
Orders can be made online at www.emissourian.com/WINGS or submitted by email or fax. The order form can be found on the Washington School District’s website and also at Neighborhood Reads in Washington.
The completed forms may be sent via email to Casey Zastrow at czastrow@amfam.com or via fax to 855-866-5240. Checks should be made payable to WINGS.
Orders are due by Friday, April 26.
Family Picnic
The WINGS Family Picnic will run from 4-7 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
There will be games and activities for children, along with musical entertainment and great food.
Adult dinners will include a choice of pulled chicken, pulled pork, pork steak or nachos (chicken or pork). Dinners include baked beans, potato salad, cookie and drink.
Children dinners are a choice of pork burger, hot dog or nachos. Dinners include chips, cookie and drink.
Advanced tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
For more information on the WINGS Family Picnic, contact Susan Harms at 636-359-1452.