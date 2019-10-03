The Washington School District’s WINGS Educational Foundation inducted its 11th class to the Hall of Honor this past Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Washington KC Hall.
The Hall of Honor was formed to recognize alumni, community contributors and educators who have shown exceptional personal, community or professional achievement.
WINGS officials said they hope that the stories of those honored will inspire and motivate current and future students of the district.
The 2019 inductees are John Carter, who received the Educator Award; Phyllis Edler, who received the Alumni Award; and Rich Deppe, who received the Community Contributor Award.
Carter, a 1953 graduate of Centralia High School in Missouri, attended Truman State on a football scholarship. He earned a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and his teaching certificate in physical education.
During the same time period, he served in the U.S. Air Force, completing his education upon his discharge.
Carter was hired at Washington High School in 1964 where he remained for 34 years until his retirement in 1998. He served as an assistant football coach his entire teaching career. He was one of the original football coaches when the football program began at Washington High School.
Carter also was instrumental in starting the weightlifting program at WHS.
Carter and his wife, Georgia, live in Washington and have two children, Christie, and a son, Tim Hays.
Edler is a 1967 graduate of Washington High School. She attended Deaconess School of Nursing in St. Louis and managed the Ambulatory Surgery Center at Mercy Hospital in Washington.
She also spent 32 years speaking to teenagers about the facts surrounding sexually transmitted infections and diseases. She traveled all over the state giving presentations to middle and high school students, as well as clubs and organizations.
She is now retired and resides in Union with her husband, Ray. They have three children, Becky, Tim and Judy, and eight grandchildren.
Deppe, a 1973 graduate of Washington High School, is currently the co-owner of Deppe Farms in Washington.
He has been a member of the Elks Club since 1976 and was a member of the Washington Town & Country Fair Board from 1981 to 1990. He served as Fair chair in 1990.
Additionally, Deppe served on the Washington School Board and Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Board. He was Chamber board chairman in 2014. He also served on the Franklin County FFA Foundation.
He has been a Washington Lions member since 2004, a Washington MFA board member for 28 years, currently as president, and has been on the Citizens Bank Board since 2007.
Deppe and his wife, Dawn, live in Washington, and have two children, Nathan and Nicole, and seven grandchildren.
Also honored at the dinner was Erin DeClue, a prekindergarten autism teacher at the Early Learning Center. She was named the district and WINGS Teacher of the Year.