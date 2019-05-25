Williams Brothers Meat Market will be expanding its business at 607 W. Fifth Street, Washington, into the part of the building that now houses Daydreams Day Spa.
The expansion for the meat market will mean more retail and seating capacity. The seating and deli will be moved to the side of the building where the spa is now.
Bar and booth seating are included in the plans. The capacity will increase from 12-15 to 25-30.
The company’s processing plant is located on Eighth Street, and Steve Williams, owner, said some of the production there will be moved to the Fifth Street location.
Williams Brothers will still handle locally raised beef, pork and chicken when available, but Williams is hoping to offer more grass-fed beef and types of exotic meats.
The expansion will provide more freezer space.
Williams said he’s hoping to be in the new space by August. One of the walls separating the two businesses now will be turned into a window for customers to view hanging shelf-stable meats, such as sausages.
Williams is planning to add dry goods, groceries and even local, in-season produce.
Daydreams Spa
Daydreams Day Spa has been open for 22 years. It’s grown from a two-person operation to 18 people.
The spa is relocating and will continue some operations at 6244 Highway 100 near Modern Auto, Washington. The current owner, Julie Frick, is hoping to be moved out at the end of June, or early July.
With the move, Daydreams will be split into two companies: a hair salon and a spa. The spa will downsize to a three-person operation and the salon will spin off into a separate operation.
“It’s just another chapter in my life,” Frick said.
When the spa moves, it will be co-owned by Frick, Melissa Gildehaus and Christy Kopp. The salon will no longer operate under Frick.
The spa will continue to offer massage therapy, facials, manicures and pedicures.
The salon will change its name to Designers Edge and will relocate to Clock Tower Plaza, Washington. There will be five hairstylists and two nail technicians.
Frick said both companies will honor a gift certificate policy for any outstanding balance. The policy states that balances can be used toward services until the end of the year.
For more information people can call Frick at 636-239-8443.