New regionalist painter Bryan Haynes will host a Why Prairies Matter presentation Saturday, Sept. 28, in his studio at 10 W. Second St., Washington.
“Prairie once covered more than one-third of Missouri,” said Haynes, “and today less than one-half of 1 percent remains in the state. I am pleased to invite members of the community to this special event that recognizes a landscape that inspires my artwork and is important to our identity as Missourians.”
The presentation will take place from 7-8 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
Guests can enjoy complimentary wine provided by Magnificent Missouri and learn about prairies from Franklin County native Carol Davit.
Davit is executive director of the Missouri Prairie Foundation, a 53-year-old prairie conservation organization and land trust that protects some of the most biologically rich landscapes remaining in Missouri.
The Missouri Prairie Foundation owns 22 properties totaling more than 3,300 acres of prairie across the state, and with partners inspires the conservation of thousands more.
The foundation also is home to the Grow Native! native plant education and marketing program and the Missouri Invasive Plant Task Force.
Guests will find out why prairie matters to all Missourians, and how prairie resources can be incorporated on farms, yards and cities to improve quality of life.
There is a suggested minimum donation of $10 per person to benefit the Missouri Prairie Foundation.
People can register at www.moprairie.org, or by calling 888-843-6739. For more information about Haynes’ artwork and the venue, visit www.artbybryanhaynes.com.