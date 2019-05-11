Washington High School is celebrating all postsecondary choices for its students, said Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum.
In an effort to do just that, the high school held its first Academic Signing Day for seniors in the school library earlier this month.
McCallum said signing day recognized seniors who are furthering their education at a college, trade school or the military.
“It was a fun day to celebrate with our seniors,” she said. “During the activity, students received certificates, had their picture taken individually and as a group with other students planning to go to that same school or military branch.”
Several representatives from colleges and trade schools were there, as well as the U.S. Army, she said, and many of them brought gifts for the seniors.
The faculty also supplied cookies and lemonade for students to enjoy, and a photo booth was set up.
All seniors at WHS were invited to attend, said McCallum, who plans to make signing day an annual event.
“It’s a great way to celebrate the seniors’ commitment to their future education,” said McCallum, who spoke to the seniors and congratulated students on their achievements during the event.
“I have to give a lot of credit to Ann Loesing and staff for getting this all organized for us,” she said. “Earlier in the year I mentioned at a department chair meeting that I wanted to host an academic signing day. She really picked it up and ran with it.”
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education also has information on its website to help schools promote the postsecondary goals of their students.
“We asked students to complete a google survey indicating where they planned to go after high school,” MCallum said. “We asked if they were going into the work force, entering a trade or apprenticeship program, two-year college, four-year college, technical school and/or military.”
All students were invited to participate, she said, and about 160 completed the survey.
“We hope to continue to grow participation in this recognition activity,” McCallum said. “Teachers were asked to wear their college shirt and Mrs. Loesing printed signs for everyone to post on their door indicating where they made a decision to go to college.”