A third threat in as many months sent Washington High School into lockout the final day of class.
According to Washington police, a written threat was located in a school bathroom stall Thursday, May 23, after 8 a.m.
The school was immediately placed on lockout and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Louis Airport Police responded to the campus.
A short time later, a 15-year-old WHS student was taken into custody. Police did not give details on the nature of the threat, nor the gender of the student.
This is the third threat at the school since February. In the first incidents two girls, ages 16 and 14, were arrested for the separate threats.
Friday, May 24, was scheduled to be the last day of the 2018-19 school year, however, rising river waters prompted school officials to cancel classes.
Washington police said agencies dispatched to the school Thursday did a sweep and then assisted with securing the school.
There was “minimal disruption to students and staff” and an increased officer presence was at the school until noon when students were released.
Police said the suspect was quickly identified and confessed to writing the threat. Juvenile authorities were notified and charges will be sought, police said.
Other Threats
The first threat occurred at WHS Feb. 27.
According to Washington police, the threat led to charges of making a terrorist threat against a 16-year-old Washington girl. Her name was not released.
After the incident, the building was evacuated and students were moved to the football field. Once the school was cleared, a St. Louis Airport Police K-9 team of three bomb-sniffing dogs searched the school.
It prompted the evacuation of about 1,350 students and 100 staff members. There was no bomb located and no injuries during that search and evacuation.
Following the May 6 threat, a 14-year-old girl confessed to writing the note which warned students not to come to school the following day, said Washington police. The threat was written on a newsletter in a bathroom stall. The threats were located in different bathrooms, police said.
In both cases, detectives and district staff systematically reviewed footage from the school hallway camera outside the bathrooms and narrowed down the time frame of when the message was written.
In February, investigators and WHS staff members watched video narrowing the pool of suspects to two students. One of those confessed to her mother that she wrote the message. Her mother then contacted school administrators.
Police said the bathroom where the message was written in February is not in a high-traffic area of the school. That helped with the investigation.
In May, there were several students who piqued the interest of detectives.
After the note was located, the school was immediately placed on lockout and the building was searched. Officers also were stationed at the school for activities that evening.
According to police, a K-9 team of two bomb-sniffing dogs conducted a sweep of the building after school was over that day.
The following morning, police, school administrators and teachers were positioned at all school entries checking backpacks, instrument cases and other bags as students entered the high school.
Restitution
In each of the cases, police said they will seek restitution for the threats at WHS.
Police said they will contact the St. Louis Airport Police and St. Louis County Police Department to determine the cost of sending bomb-sniffing dogs and officers to the school.
The expenses accrued during the search, including the use of the K-9 units, will be passed on to whomever is charged, Washington Police Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said.
According to state statutes, there is a maximum of $4,000 in restitution that a juvenile, or their parents or guardians, can be forced to pay.
The May threat was minimal in regard to manpower and school district expenses compared to the February threat.
In that case, there were 12 Washington detectives and patrol officers, deputies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Louis Airport Police K-9 team comprised of three dogs.
There also may be other expenses accrued in the February incident, such as school lunches that were thrown out because the threat was found at lunchtime and about 1,350 students and 100 staff members were evacuated.