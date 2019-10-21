What used to be a municipal landfill in Washington is officially now a disc golf course.
The grand opening of the first nine holes at Burger Park was held Thursday, Oct. 17.
“It’s so great to see so many people here tonight,” said Mayor Sandy Lucy.
Washington Parks Director Wayne Dunker said about 100 people showed up for the event. “I was very impressed with the turnout,” he said.
“I know this has been a project we’ve been working on and talking about for quite a long time,” said Lucy. “It’s great to be out here celebrating the completion of the first nine holes.”
The course will be 18 holes when it’s completed. The second set of nine holes is expected to worked on over the winter, weather permitting.
“I admit when they first started talking about disc golf I didn’t know very much about it,” said Lucy, “but after hearing more about it I think it’s going to be a really fun addition to our parks department.”
The second set of nine holes are located across the creek, in the woods.
“Up until this week it was all woods,” said Dunker. “Then we went in and cut a trail with a forestry cutter where all the holes are going to be laid out.”
Ideally the first nine holes would be for recreational use, Dunker said, and the back nine for experienced players.
“We want to make it easy enough for families to go back there, but hard enough for the more experienced players to have a challenge,” he said.
The project has been broken up into two phases. The first phase included parks staff mowing the fairways over the summer.
Dunker noted the department received some concerns over the summer about why they weren’t mowing Burger Park. “That was by design,” he said.
The fairways were designed and mapped out through combined efforts of David McCormack, Gateway Disc Sports; Shawn Gorden, Washington Lions Club; and Taylor Goodale, Washington Lions and Elks clubs.
Also part of the first phase, the tee mats, 18 concrete rings, nine baskets for the front nine holes and boulders at the third hole were installed.
Compost/mulch has been laid around the concrete rings, and landscaping beds and blocks have been placed as bunkers throughout the nine holes.
The course features picnic tables and trash cans. The water fountain and entry gates have been painted and the park entry sign has been power washed.
Parks staff also graded and refilled the parking lot.
“We still have a lot to do,” said Dunker, noting the department needs to install concrete tee boxes, permanent hole signage, park benches, permanent course map at a kiosk, scorecards, new park entry sign, signage from Highway 100 and a driving net for practice.
He’s hopeful the course will be complete by next spring.
After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests were encouraged to play a round of disc golf.
The ceremony was attended by city officials, park board members, Lions Club members, Elks Lodge members and various other city staff.
Also in attendance was a new disc golf supply company Aces & Eagles, Washington. The store at 1170 W. Fifth St. is not officially open yet, but Owner Josh Smith-Moore said they are selling starter kits now. For more information visit acesneagles.com.
History
In 1972, James G. Burger sold 15 acres to the city and then donated 10 acres to the city for development of a new park. He requested the park be named in memory of Mr. and Mrs. C.J. Burger, his parents.
The city received a grant to develop it into a park.
“Somewhere along the line the land became a landfill,” said Dunker.
In the mid-70s, the South Point landfill became full. By 1977, what is now Burger Park became a landfill. Operations ceased in 1983.
Immediately following, the property became a park that has since been used for athletic fields, a temporary dog park and now a disc golf course.
“One of the biggest problems we had with this park when it was athletic fields was the settling of the ground from the landfill,” said Dunker. “So if you’re trying to play soccer or baseball you might take a ground ball in the face because you hit a low spot in the turf.”
He noted that disc golf is a good use of the land because as long as the hole is not too deep, there is no tripping hazard.
“I look forward to seeing many people use this park over the years,” he said.
Dunker remarked that there are not many parks on top of landfills in the country. He even noted Washington may be the first in the state.
Lee Summit has a municipal landfill that is full, Dunker said. The parks director there reached out to discuss turning it into a park, like the city of Washington has done.
“I’d like to believe Washington was ahead of its time by converting a municipal landfill into a park back in the 1980s,” said Dunker. “I can’t thank the organizations in town, the Lions, Elks and volunteers, enough for all the hard work that’s gone into this.”
The idea for a disc golf course at Burger Park started back in 2017. The parks department developed plans for the course after receiving council approval later that year.
The Elks and Lions clubs have both helped provide funding for the course. Between the two, about $20,000 was secured by December 2017, which was put toward baskets, signs, concrete for the tee boxes and landscaping.
Over this past summer, the parks department received a $5,000 donation from Washington High School graduate John Burger to put toward items and amenities for the course.