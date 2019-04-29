When the West Main Street sidewalk project is completed the driving lane will be 30 feet wide, more than many city streets or state highways.
That is according to John Nilges, Washington public works director, who said plans call for no parking to be posted on both sides of the roadway.
Work is continuing on a retaining wall and sidewalk project on West Main Street from Tiemann Drive to Catawba Place. The 4-foot-tall retaining wall will be about 500 feet long west of Tiemann Drive.
A typical city street that permits parking on both sides is 35 feet, Nilges told The Missourian. When you subtract the 7 1/2 feet on each side for parking, that leaves a driving lane of 20 feet.
“This is going to be 30 feet, so 10 feet wider than a typical street,” he said.
Nilges explained the road width may seem smaller than it actually will be during construction.
“There is a perception that it is narrower than what it really is,” he said. “There is an over dig in the milling section that will get paved once the sidewalk is in.”
The speed limit on West Main Street is 30 miles per hour.
There is parking allowed on West Main Street, but vehicles rarely are parked on the side of the road there.
“Even though no one parks there today — there are no homes near the road — it is not posted as no parking right now,” Nilges added, “but we are going to revisit that.”
In comparison, Nilges said, Front Street is 28 feet wide near Tiemann Drive and there is parking permitted on each side.
Nilges further stated state highways where no parking is allowed, such as Highway KK, are 24 feet wide.
“West Main Street will be 6 feet wider than a MoDOT (Missouri Department of Transportation) letter route,” Nilges added.
And on Bluff Road in the Schulze Industrial Park, built to handle tractor-trailers, the driving lane is 30 feet wide.
Project Details
The contractor, K. J. Unnerstall Construction Co., Washington, was given the notice to proceed on the project April 12.
Unnerstall Construction was the low bidder of $214,988 for the project. The estimated cost of the project was $242,715.
The company has 40 days to complete the project. Minor road closures are expected during the project.
The project primarily is funded through an 80/20 cost-share grant through the Surface Transportation Project (STP)-small urban-non-attributable funds, which are allocated to the city and bypass a competitive selection process.
The urban-non-attributable funds program is expiring, and all funds must be utilized by September.
The city also is using $43,500 funded through a Franklin County Transportation grant. The remaining $50,970 will be funded through the city’s transportation sales tax.