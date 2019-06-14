Washington’s Well House No. 9 should be up and running in the next three weeks according to Public Works Superintendent Kevin Quaethem.
He told members of the Board of Public Works at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 11, that the well house floor was sealed Monday and is waiting for an electrical inspection to be completed. Quaethem said that Washington Electrical should be taking care of the electrical work in the next three weeks.
Once that is completed, the well house will be operational again.
Well house No. 9 is located on Steutermann Road near Valley Drive.
All of Washington’s well houses, nine in total, will be up and running. This will be good for the irrigation systems that will be in use soon, said Quaethem.
In December 2018 a Ford Mustang hit the building and that damaged the electrical controls, knocking it off-line.
The wells help circulate chlorine.
At the time, it was predicted to be completed in January. However, Washington built a larger well house in its place.
According to John Nilges, public works director, the new structure was built one foot to the south of where it had been located, allowing for better sight-view from Valley Drive.
The new building has been squared to the curb, while the old building sat at an angle. This also has led to a better site-view from Valley Drive.
Steutermann Road and Valley Drive were reworked using federal grants that were applied for four years ago, prior to the December 2018 car crash.
Other features of the new well house include waterproof paneling, which is the first well house to feature the paneling. It also has a new meter base and disconnect that will allow Ameren to kill power if anything happens.