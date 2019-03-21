The 2019 Washingtonian Award was presented to Judy and the late John D. “Butch” Droege Saturday night during the 80th annual Washington Area Chamber of Commerce banquet at the KC Hall.
The award is presented annually by The Missourian to recognize exceptional and longtime volunteers or organizations who have made outstanding contributions to the community.
The Droeges started a free Thanksgiving Day dinner 28 years ago for people spending the holiday alone, away from family, or unable to prepare a meal for themselves and their families.
Susan Miller Warden, managing editor of The Missourian, presented the award. The honoree is not announced in advance of the banquet.
Judy Droege and her two daughters, Jeri Heisler and Lisa Bell, accepted the award. Other family members and longtime dinner volunteers were in attendance.
About 325 people attended the dinner and program.
Fellowship
It was 28 years ago that Judy Droege came up with the idea to host a free Thanksgiving Day dinner open to anyone — no questions asked. Meals also are delivered to those who are homebound due to age or sickness.
Guests are invited to stay and visit after they eat and many do. The Droeges have always said this event is much more than a meal, but about providing fellowship and friendship.
A volunteer committee helps to organize and serve the dinner, and to seek donations to offset expenses. Many of those volunteers return year after year to help and say they get as much enjoyment out of the dinner as those eating the meal because of the sense of fellowship.
The first dinner was held in the city auditorium and attracted about 13 guests. Today, more than 500 people are served a full Thanksgiving dinner with all of the trimmings at St. Francis Borgia Grade School cafeteria. This number includes meals delivered and carryouts.
“Judy and the late Butch Droege, along with their team of volunteers, are another example of the volunteer spirit that prevails in Washington,” said Warden in presenting the award.
“The Droeges have given decades of service to help others . . . and embody the charitable spirit that is recognized with this award,” Warden said. “Their commitment to the community and its people has been extraordinary.”
In accepting the award, Droege said no one should be alone during the holidays and for many years she found herself wanting to ease the sense of loneliness for people who might not have a family to visit, or the ability to make and share a meal on a day when people are giving thanks.
“I have been blessed to have those opportunities to be with my family and friends and really just wanted to find a way to help others not as fortunate,” she said. “And so (the dinner) began. The flame was lit and it grew and grew into something well beyond what I ever imagined.”
The number of meals served over the last 28 years would have to be in the thousands, she said.
Droege said the dinner project would never have happened without the support of so many in the community, adding it would take her all night to thank everyone who helped over the years. But she did single out several who have been part of the dinner since the beginning.
“My husband Butch was always there to support this dream and I know he would be so proud to have been here this evening with all of us,” she said.
Droege thanked her daughters, their husbands, Terry and Kyle; granddaughters, Abi and Aly; and family members Karen and Darryl Engelkemeyer and their sons, Derrick and Sean.
Droege also recognized Denny and Barb Holtmeyer “who always make sure that the food and fixings are prepared just right and there is enough to go around for anyone and everyone,” and Mary and Jim Obermark, “who were so instrumental in getting the word out to the community.”
Droege said Jim and Rita Longston have always shared the dream and helped to make it a reality and Rosie Marquart, “who just keeps the kitchen humming along, always with a smile on her face.”
There have been “countless volunteers over the years,” she noted, from the children who made centerpieces and artwork, to community members who came to play music, St. Francis Borgia Parish for donating the use of the facilities, and all of those who helped fund the project.
“We are so fortunate to live in a community with such generous hearts and a seemingly unlimited love for others in need,” she said.